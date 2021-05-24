Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TSE AUP opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.