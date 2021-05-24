Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 4.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 41,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,160,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

