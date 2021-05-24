Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.39. The company had a trading volume of 698,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,949,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

