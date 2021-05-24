AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $200.41 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.