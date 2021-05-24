Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.