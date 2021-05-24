Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

