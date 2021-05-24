Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells $234,792.12 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $39.58 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

