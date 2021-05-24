Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.08

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00010820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $234.36 million and $40.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 109.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00981149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.27 or 0.10914855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085844 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

