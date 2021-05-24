B. Riley Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of CELH opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.87 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

