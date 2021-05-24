bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $6.03 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $193.22 or 0.00507512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00082931 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

