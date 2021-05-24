Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

