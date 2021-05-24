Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$137.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.08.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$63.62 and a 12-month high of C$124.60.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

