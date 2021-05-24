Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

