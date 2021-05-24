Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $140.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

