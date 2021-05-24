Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 356.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Western Digital worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

