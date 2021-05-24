Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $506.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.86 and a 200-day moving average of $497.16. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

