Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 51,685 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 268.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.34 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

