Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 279,689 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of PPL worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

PPL stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

