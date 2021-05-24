Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

