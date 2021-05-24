Barclays Raises Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 600

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.10 ($8.70).

Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 714 ($9.33). 273,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 699.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 672.03. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

