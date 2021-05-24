Barclays Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.49.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

