Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Shares of BVNRY stock remained flat at $$15.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

