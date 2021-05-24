Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE BAX opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.