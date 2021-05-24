Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 15,632 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,632 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

