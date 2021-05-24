Beldex (BDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.09 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and approximately $60,401.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 290.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

