Benchmark Begins Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

