Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) vs. My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Head-To-Head Review

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bentley Systems and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus target price of $43.71, indicating a potential downside of 17.77%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and My Size’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $801.54 million 17.58 $126.29 million $0.56 94.93 My Size $140,000.00 111.05 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A My Size -4,427.34% -149.74% -110.85%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats My Size on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

