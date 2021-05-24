Berenberg Bank Boosts Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 390

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HOTC traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 372.50 ($4.87). 35,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.48. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.09 million and a PE ratio of -62.28.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

