Berenberg Bank Boosts Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 390

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HOTC traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 372.50 ($4.87). 35,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.48. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.09 million and a PE ratio of -62.28.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

