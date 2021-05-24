BHPCoin (BHP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.98 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00376517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00181109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003547 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.42 or 0.00839492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

