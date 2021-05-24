Bismuth Trading 53% Lower Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $1,625.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,077,508 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

