BitMart Token (BMX) Price Tops $0.16

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $28.50 million and $6.73 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00971987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.10621042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00085384 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BMX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

