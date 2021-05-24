Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Sells $491,000.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

