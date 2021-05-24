BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,827.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $341,827.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,677,565 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

