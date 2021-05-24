Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post $2.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $12.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

