Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0343 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $786,456.41 and $632.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars.

