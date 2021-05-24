Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PRSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

LON PRSM traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 945 ($12.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.96. The stock has a market cap of £902.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 940.36 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

