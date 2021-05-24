Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 712.1% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

