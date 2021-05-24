Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 13.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Lear stock opened at $188.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.