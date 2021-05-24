Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 6,231 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 168.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

