Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stellantis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Stellantis will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

