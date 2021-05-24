Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $8,771,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSE:BIG opened at $64.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

