Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $94.29 and a one year high of $206.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.92 and a 200 day moving average of $162.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

