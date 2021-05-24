Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $398.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

