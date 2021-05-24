Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $11,919,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

