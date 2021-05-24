BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ZAG opened at C$15.69 on Monday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$17.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.19.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.