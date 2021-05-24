BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock opened at C$21.17 on Monday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.49.

