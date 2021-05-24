BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ZPW stock opened at C$14.95 on Monday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.63 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.14.

