BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 208.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $67,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,199 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

