BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 331,940 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 292.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 2.01% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $108,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $81,589,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,680,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,062,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,561,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.39. 173,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.60. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

