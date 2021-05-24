BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 224.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $51,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.96. 6,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.53 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

